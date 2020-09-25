Energy Transfer Partners

-
Local challenges to natural gas pipeline projects like Rover and NEXUS have largely been unsuccessful in the courts and with regulators. But they may…
-
The Rover Pipeline’s corporate parent came under cyber-attack this week, according to Bloomberg News, as did three other natural gas transmission…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 25:Feds tell Rover to stop drilling;College of Wooster students stage sit-in;Ohio Supreme Court sides…
-
Update: The company building the Rover pipeline maintains the loss of the nearly 150,000 gallons of drilling fluid is not a spill and says it is…
-
The Ohio EPA is planning this week to issue new notices of violations against the company building the 700-mile Rover Pipeline across the state. WKSU’s…
-
Editor’s note: Rover’s statement has been added to this story.Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is suing the Rover pipeline, accusing it of “a series of…
-
An analysis from Bloomberg finds that the Rover Pipeline has received more environmental violations than any other major interstate natural gas pipeline…
-
A week ago, there were widespread reports that Ohio EPA fined the owners of the Rover pipeline for environmental violations during ongoing construction of…
-
Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Energy Tranfer Partners to temporarily stop any new pipeline construction that involves drilling…