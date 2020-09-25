-
For the last decade, Ohio lawmakers were locked in heated debates over how the state should address energy generation, from bailing out nuclear to rolling…
Environmental advocates say the Senate’s new energy plan is taking Ohio in the wrong direction when it comes to emerging energy sources and innovations.…
Lawmakers are about to take a long break after spending the last five months on the $65 billion budget, and leaders are already looking at what could be…
The NEXUS gas pipeline is not a done deal, but a federal environmental impact statement issued on Wednesday helps clear the way for the project’s…
The Columbus and Cincinnati areas have already recovered the jobs lost during the recession, however Greater Cleveland still hasn’t bounced back. A…
State leaders started 2015 with several important issues to tackle in the energy industry. And heading into 2016, many of those questions remain…
Akron-based FirstEnergy's proposed rate plan is still being reviewed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, a proposal that's drawn criticism from…