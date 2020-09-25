-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 27: State shows progress in slowing COVID-19 spread;Surge in cases expected in May;Daycares need…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 17:Akron Public Schools needs 20 teachers;Hall of Fame Village confirms merger;Judge allows…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 26:Ohio lawmakers decry General Motors' decision;Akron to apply for $20M for nine road projects;Fresh…
A judge's decison has put, at least for now, a hold on plans to wind down operations at Massillon’s Affinity Medical Center. However, if western Stark…
As hospitals in Northeast Ohio and across the country continue monitoring problems in the supply chain of I-V needles, bags and pre-packaged fluids, EMS…
The City of Akron is going to charge more for EMS services and hospital transportation provided by the Fire Department. City Council approved fee hikes of…