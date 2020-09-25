-
State representative Emilia Sykes of Akron, who serves as minority leader of the Ohio House, says she was not surprised to see former speaker Larry…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) rejected the idea of boycotting Goodyear tires, a notion urged by President Donald Trump after learning the company does not...
-
The third day of the Democratic National Convention for Ohio Democrats has been partially fueled by a tweet from President Trump calling for a boycott of…
-
The Democratic National Convention gets underway today. However, the usual mix of in-person pomp and circumstance and politics is being replaced by a…
-
It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the...
-
Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off.
-
Morning Headlines: Sykes: Racism is a Public Health Emergency; Chapel Hill Theft, Summit Mall ClosedHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 2:Sykes: Racism is a public health emergency;Chapel Hill Mall theft, Summit Mall closedCleveland protest…
-
The leader of minority Democrats in the Ohio House says it’s time to take recommendations and reports on community policing off the shelf and put them...
-
Your morning headlines for Thursday, May 28:County unemployment rates soar;YSU announces cuts, furloughs;I Promise School housing project gets $10M in tax…
-
An investigation is ongoing into threats targeting two sitting Democratic state lawmakers, a well-known senator from Akron who’s served in both chambers...