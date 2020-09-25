© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emil Alecusan

  • photo of Arts in Stark logo
    Community
    Arts in Stark Picks New Chairman
    Arts in Stark has named Emil Alecusan as its new chairman.Alecusan has worked with the Canton city school board, the city chamber of commerce and is the…