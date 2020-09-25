-
The state says the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) still owes tens of millions of dollars for students it didn’t have but was paid to…
The new speaker of the Ohio House is citing a two-year-old study from a pro-charter school group slamming the performance of virtual charter schools.…
State auditor candidate Zack Space is detailing his plan to investigate the charter school scandal involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.Space…
A progressive think tank says data from the Ohio Department of Education’s website shows not only how much state money went to the now-closed Electronic…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 23:Cleveland RTA accuses administrator of helping former president abuse benefits;Cuyahoga Falls man…
Morning Headlines: RTA Seeks $1.1 Million from Former President; Amazon to Build Distribution CenterHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 16:Cleveland RTA seeks more than $1.1 million in benefits from former board president;Former Cleveland…
An audit regarding alleged attendance inflation by the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is now in the hands of several investigative agencies. The review…
The state auditor says the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow committed fraud by inflating student participation numbers in order to continue collecting…
Editor's note: The complete audit has been added to this story.Ohio Auditor Dave Yost has referred findings in his long-awaited audit of what was the…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 10:State to release latest audit of shuttered online charter school;Mentor schools will reimburse…