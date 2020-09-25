electric utilities regulation

-
The Ohio Senate is now looking over the $69 billion two year state budget bill. Among the many proposals in it, is a change to electric companies and how…
-
State energy regulators are looking over a new plan, proposed by AEP, that would allow the utility company to increase rates on customer electric…
-
One week after a surprise split with its major electricity supplier, a non-profit energy aggregator serving half-a-million Ohioans says it’s found a…
-
Some power customers are going to see a decrease in their monthly electric bills thanks to a decision by the Ohio Supreme Court. For the second time this…
-
Approving a governor’s appointee is usually a formality for the Ohio Senate. But the chamber’s leader says he has concerns about a Democratic lawyer from…