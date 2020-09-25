Electric bills

-
A consumer advocacy group is filing a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, calling on the state regulators to allow for a possible...
-
The Ohio House and Ohio Senate missed a notable date in the attempt to repeal House Bill 6, the sweeping energy bill at the heart of a corruption case....
-
Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) is attempting to block nuclear power plants from receiving what could be more than a billion dollars of ratepayer...
-
The Ohio House will begin to hold hearings on a possible repeal of a sweeping energy bill that bailed out nuclear power plants, among several other...
-
Cleveland Public Power isn’t raising its rates — yet, officials say. The heads of Mayor Frank Jackson’s public utilities department on Tuesday briefed city council members on a scathing consultant review of CPP’s operations, a discussion that kicked off a series of hearings on the electric service.
-
Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) says he's considering taking legal action to stall the billion dollar nuclear power plant bailout as legislators...
-
Environmental advocates say the Senate’s new energy plan is taking Ohio in the wrong direction when it comes to emerging energy sources and innovations.…
-
Cleveland residents who are customers of The Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company will receive their electricity from a new supplier in June, meaning…