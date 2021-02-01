Election 2022

-
He's really doing it this time. Tim Ryan, the longtime Democratic congressman from the Mahoning Valley, will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
Jane Timken, the Canton conservative who was hand-picked by Donald Trump to become Ohio Republican Party chair in 2017, and Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer from Northeast Ohio who ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Sherrod Brown for the U.S. Senate in 2012.
U.S. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says he will not be seeking another term in the Senate, capping off at least for now, a public service career that spans three...