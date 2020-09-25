Election 2020

-
The former VP is ahead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, but trails the president in Ohio by 2 points
Some efforts this year are meant to do more than sway the minority vote.
An FBI investigation led to the thwarting of an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the November 3 election – a plan that...
Voting rights groups attempting to expand access to ballot drop boxes in Ohio's election are getting a second chance to make their case.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of states have modified their rules for absentee voting in November's elections.
Voting in College: the COVID-19 Pandemic Presents Students with Unique Challenges Unforeseen in Years PastDuring the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, college students are experiencing new challenges related to voting in the upcoming November general election.
Updated: 11:50 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will not collect completed ballots at local libraries this fall, despite a federal judge’s ruling this week that seemed to allow it, a board member told ideastream Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster interpreted a recent state election directive more broadly than Secretary of State Frank LaRose intended, Democratic board member Inajo Davis Chappell said.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) has issued a directive for the Franklin County board of elections in order to fix the mistake of sending wrong...
Ohioans who have been waiting for their mail-in ballots are starting to open up their postal boxes to find them. But some might be in less than perfect...
Youngstown-area U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and other Democrats say the Trump administration has offshored more than 200,000 American jobs, and the companies responsible were awarded $425 billion in federal contracts. The stats, released Monday, were compiled from Department of Labor assistance programs and federal spending figured by Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch.