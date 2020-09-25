-
Morning Headlines: LaRose OKs More Drop Boxes, but Only at BOE Locations; Around 100 KSU Students Now in QuarantineOhio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more than one drop-box for collecting absentee ballots, but only at the board of elections office in each county.
Morning Headlines: Voter Registration Deadline is Today, Early Voting Begins Tuesday; Ohio Reports No COVID-19 Deaths on SundayToday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ohio Sunday, two more Cleveland bars and clubs have been cited for violating the state's COVID-19 health orders and more of the morning's headlines.
The past two decades have not been kind to most of Ohio.With one of the nation’s most significant declines in household income, among the largest job…
The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing protests for racial justice, concern for how the economic recession will affect businesses,…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 6:DeWine to cut $775M;Kent State trustees to discuss buyouts, budget cuts;Cuyahoga juvenile detention…
Summit County’s next sheriff could be a woman.Kandy Fatheree won the Democratic primary, garnering 42 percent of the vote. Her opponents were three…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 24:Akron Children's plans $40M in budget cuts;UA announces plans pay, budget cut;Akron Metro RTA bus…
The state of Ohio is issuing an order that will make hospitals postpone elective surgeries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, save protective…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 12:Stark County man is fourth case of COVID-19 in Ohio;Cleveland Clinic to receive new coronavirus…