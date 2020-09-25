-
The annual state report cards on Ohio’s school districts and buildings are out – and they’re missing a few key elements this time.
There is a connection between lower COVID-19 cases and fewer deaths and closed schools, according to a report published in the Journal of the American...
The state’s largest teachers’ union says schools in areas where coronavirus poses a threat should plan to start online this fall.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos came to a Columbus suburb to talk about school choice. And some local elected officials are miffed that they weren...
Schools across the country are figuring out how to recognize graduating seniors who are missing out on the usual pomp and circumstance of their final...
A group of advocates working on education, health care, trauma prevention and early intervention for young children has launched a new campaign to…
Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that phases out EdChoice private school vouchers, which are based on public school performance.…
Some Ohio lawmakers are backing a bill passed by the House that they said protects the religious rights of students. Opponents said it’s unnecessary and…
School districts all around Ohio are taking a close look at their new report cards. The state-issued analysis includes an overall letter grade for each…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 11: Ohio uninsured population rises;ODH to launch $4M vaping awareness campaign;UA to hire new…