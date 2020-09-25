Edgewater Beach

Elaina Goodrich sits on a blanket at Edgewater Park Beach on Lake Erie, watching her 3-year-old grandson scoop up sand by the colorful plastic bucketful. In spring and summer, the two often spend their mornings here. It's a favorite spot for both of them — she for the peace and restoration, he for the fun. Lately, though, she's been noticing something different: They've been sitting further and further up the beach to avoid actually sitting in the water.