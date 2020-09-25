-
The pro football Hall of Fame Village has ballooned into a $900 million project billed as the future “Disneyland of Football.” But what about the project’s past funding troubles and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? We talk with CEO Mike Crawford about the current state of the Hall of Fame Village.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is calling the county’s current economic situation an unprecedented financial crisis caused by the response to the coronavirus epidemic. All non-union county employees will have to take a 10-day unpaid furlough and Budish is directing all county departments to prepare for a 15 percent budget cut. ideastream's "All Things Considered" host Tony Ganzer spoke with Budish about making these tough decisions and what comes next for Cuyahoga County.