-
Attorney General Dave Yost says he doesn’t like some of what he found in a review of state incentives for economic development projects in the final year…
-
“Throw out the rules of capitalism. They don’t work anymore.”That was the first idea tossed into a room full of journalists gathered at Denison University…
-
Summit County is considering an investment strategy that could boost economic development programs in the area.Summit County usually has about $300…
-
Plans are proceeding for bringing a major industrial operation to the century-old Packard Electric site in Warren. It’s the idea of a former…
-
The City of Akron is pushing to improve the city’s overall economy by increasing downtown residences. Today, Mayor Dan Horrigan released a plan he and…
-
The International Economic Development Council is holding its annual convention in Cleveland this year, bringing together thousands of business leaders…