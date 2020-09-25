-
With a dominating 128-93 win in Game 4 last night, the Cavs are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth straight year. The Cavs ended the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 2:Massillon to spend more than $620,000 to run Affinity for three months;Kasich to announce new…
-
The Cavs had a stunning come-from-behind win over the Toronto Raptors in the opening game of their Eastern Conference semifinals, winning 113-112 in…
-
With the wrap-up of a sweep of the Toronto Raptors last night, Cleveland tied an NBA record with its 12th consecutive win in series-clinching games,…