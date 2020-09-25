-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 24:Federal agents raid home of former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger;ACLU sues to advance deadline for…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 22:House moves ahead with vote to replace speaker despite Democrats' complaints;Cleveland approves plan…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 8:Ohioans vote in state primary;Tour company that bilked dozens of Ohio schools files…
-
With a dominating 128-93 win in Game 4 last night, the Cavs are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth straight year. The Cavs ended the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 7:Polls to open at 6:30 a.m. on Primary Election Day;Trump visits Ohio to talk tax cuts, boost Renacci for…
-
The Cavs come home down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.Golden State beat the Cavs 132-113 with…
-
The Cavs trailed by 10 points at halftime in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics. Then Terry Pluto says the 'Big Three" came…
-
The Cavs dominated the Boston Celtics last night, beating them 117-104 in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.WKSU commentator Terry Pluto…