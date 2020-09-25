-
Carl Allamby was a successful car mechanic and small business owner when he decided at the age of 40 to go to medical school. Now a doctor, he talks with host Scott Simon about his experience.
Members of the community organizing group Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope, or NOAH, announced at a forum in East Cleveland that they’re working with…
Morning Headlines: Trump Lays Foundation for 2020 in Ohio, DeWine's Budget Includes Narcotics CenterHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 21:Trump lays foundation for 2020 in Ohio;DeWine's budget includes narcotics center;Ohio attorney…
This year Cuyahoga County and the State of Ohio cleaned up a dump for construction debris in East Cleveland. But it’s not yet clear if the dump’s operators will have to pay the bill. Arco Recycling had piled the land high with rubble from demolished buildings—angering the neighbors whose homes were nearby.