-
Voting rights groups attempting to expand access to ballot drop boxes in Ohio's election are getting a second chance to make their case.
-
Gov. DeWine Is Not Saying Much About Security Needs in Ohio Because of a Thwarted Terrorism Plot in MichiganGov. Mike DeWine isn’t saying much about whether Ohio needs to beef up security at polling places due to the exposed plot that militia terrorists...
-
Ohioans who have been waiting for their mail-in ballots are starting to open up their postal boxes to find them. But some might be in less than perfect...
-
Morning Headlines: Thousands Cast Ballots on First Day of Early Voting; Kent State Partners With CVS for COVID-19 TestingThousands line up for first day of early in-person voting, Kent State University launches a broad COVID testing program and more of your morning headlines for October 7, 2020.
-
Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) says she’s not surprised that President Trump, upon arriving back to the White House after his hospital...
-
Early voting is underway in Ohio, so voters who ordered ballots by mail will begin receiving those soon. But thousands of voters will go to their local...
-
The number of voters on the first day of early voting in Stark County easily surpassed the number who turned out in 2016 and 2008.
-
Morning Headlines: LaRose OKs More Drop Boxes, but Only at BOE Locations; Around 100 KSU Students Now in QuarantineOhio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more than one drop-box for collecting absentee ballots, but only at the board of elections office in each county.
-
The Akron branch of the NAACP has spent the past three months working to get people registered to vote.
-
Morning Headlines: Voter Registration Deadline is Today, Early Voting Begins Tuesday; Ohio Reports No COVID-19 Deaths on SundayToday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ohio Sunday, two more Cleveland bars and clubs have been cited for violating the state's COVID-19 health orders and more of the morning's headlines.