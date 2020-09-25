drug prices

-
Senator Sherrod Brown is welcoming President Donald Trump’s signing this week of two bills aimed at getting consumers better prices on prescription drugs.…
-
A state lawmaker is introducing a bill that would require drug companies to slash their prices. The legislation is similar to the measure voters…
-
Backers of the Drug Price Relief Act, also known as Issue 2 on next month's ballot, say the media isn’t explaining it well. So, as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo…
-
Former Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich will be starring in ads and on the campaign trail in support of the drug-price ballot question known as…
-
A doctor is breaking away from Ohio’s largest medical groups to support a proposed law that would force the state to buy drugs at a lower price.The U.S.…
-
A diverse team is forming to oppose a proposed law that would force the state to buy drugs only at a discounted price. The group fighting the “Drug Price…
-
Lawyers for the major lobbying arm of the pharmaceutical industry -- who oppose a drug-price cap proposal that could be on this November’s ballot -- want…
-
Ohio’s Secretary of State may soon have a decision on a proposal to cap the price the state pays for drugs it buys for Medicaid, prisons and other…
-
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a group backing an HIV/AIDS drug price ballot issue that was rejected by the Secretary of State, is pushing back. Ohio…
-
The Secretary of State’s office is telling backers of a drug-price ballot issue that there are problems with their petitions. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo…