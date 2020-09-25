-
Morning Headlines: Bills Could Reduce Punishment for Drug Crimes, NE Ohio Gets $437,000 for ProjectsHere are your morning headlines for Monday, July 8:Bills could reduce punishment for drug crimes;NE Ohio gets $437,000 for projects;Cleveland mulls over…
-
The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed a bill giving courts options to divert those charged with drug crimes away from prison and into treatment…
-
Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done. Republican Rep. Scott Wiggam is…
-
Backers of a proposed Ohio constitutional amendment that would release low-level drug offenders from jail and direct money to treatment instead has…