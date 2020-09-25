drug addiction

-
People suffering from addiction have a new online tool that can help them find the treatment they need right away.The website, called DrugHelp.Care, is…
-
Portage County has a new leader for its Mental Health & Recovery Board. John Garrity is taking over for retiring Joel Mowery. Garrity brings 18 years…
-
While many Ohioans are enjoying picnics, parades and fireworks, members of a group that wants to put a proposed ballot issue before voters this fall are…
-
Editor's note: The headline on this article has been changed to clarify Barrett's statement.The chairman of Ohio-based drug distributor Cardinal Health…
-
The Ohio Board of Education is moving forward with the creation of statewide guidelines around the social and emotional learning of students. The Board…