Morning Headlines: Another Akron Business to Move to East End; Voters Accidentally Purged from RollsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 19:Ernst & Young to move to Akron's East End;1,000 voters accidentally purged from rolls;Senators…
Deadly heart infections linked to drug use rose nationally from 8 percent to 16 percent from 2002 to 2016, according to a new study from the Cleveland Clinic. The majority of patients with the abuse-related illness were younger, low-income white males on Medicaid. Regionally across the United States, the Midwest saw the largest increases in these cases.
In his State of the State speech, Governor Mike DeWine said he will have a team of cabinet members dedicated to dealing with public health including…
There’s a new anti-drug effort that involves a variety of groups from around the state. The name of the new project is RxALI, and spokeswoman Jenny Camper…
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the findings of their 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey today, measuring the rates of drug…
A Lake Township couple has raised $1 million that will go toward building a regional drug treatment center based in Summit County.Shelly and Travis…
NewsEditors note, Thursday, November 3, 2016: Jerry J. Davis, Jr. 35, of New Franklin has been charged in federal court with possession with intent to…
State legislative, education and health leaders are part of a coalition that is looking at how to put in place a new drug abuse prevention strategy in…
Local police departments and hospitals will take part in the collection of prescription drugs this Saturday.The event is a part of National Prescription…
The latest report from the state shows that fatal drug overdoses are on the rise with addiction continuing to grow in Ohio. While officials have spent the…