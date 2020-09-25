-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 3:Dru Joyce Classic moves to Cleveland;Ohio to test drinking water for chemicals;DeWine unveils…
-
Lake Erie has one of the highest concentrations of microplastic pollution in the world.Sherri Mason, a researcher at Penn State Behrend in Erie, was the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 29:Youngstown trucking company abruptly closes;Kent State to make decision on next president;Howe Avenue…
-
New requirements aim to keep Ohioans safe from lead contamination in their drinking water.The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency now requires each…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 28:Nine Northeast Ohio public colleges sign collaborative compact;Massillon Museum to use grant to…
-
Aging infrastructure in the Great Lakes region affects the availability of safe drinking water and the ability of ships to navigate the lakes. President…
-
Customers in Northeast Ohio who get their water from the Cleveland Division of Water can now go online to see if they are among the nearly 45 percent who…