Dr. Tom Mihaljevic

There is an epidemic of violence against hospital staff in the U.S., especially in emergency departments, said Cleveland Clinic CEO Tom Mihaljevic at his annual State of the Clinic address Wednesday. “Daily, literally daily, we are exposed to violent outbursts,” he said to reporters after the address. Speaking to hundreds of Clinic employees, Mihaljevic said the hospital system confiscated more than 30,000 weapons last year in its Northeast Ohio facilities.

