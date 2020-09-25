Dr. Richard Strauss

-
Five former Ohio State wrestlers who say they were abused by former team doctor Richard Strauss, want Ohio’s inspector general to open investigations…
-
The Ohio Medical Board had credible evidence of sexual misconduct by longtime Ohio State doctor Richard Strauss in 1996 but didn't inform law...
-
Gov. Mike DeWine is urging state lawmakers to end the time limit on criminal charges for rape and sexual assault, which Democrats have been proposing for…
-
Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order, establishing a group to look into how the state medical board handled allegations of sexual abuse by…
-
The Ohio State University failed to properly respond to evidence of sexual abuse by team doctor Richard Strauss for almost two decades, according to a...
-
A man who says he was abused by former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss in the 1990s wants state lawmakers to get rid of the time limit to…
-
NewsOhio State University released new information Thursday on the investigation into a former team doctor accused of molesting more than 100 athletes and…
-
Ohio State University President Michael Drake hopes the school learns how to prevent future abuse from the investigation into former team doctor Dr.…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 27:Judge grants gag order in UH fertility case;Congressman Jim Jordan announces he'll run for Speaker of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 8:Trump nominates Ohio's Solicitor for 6th Circuit Court;Smuckers' stock plummets following earnings…