Akron got its first glimpse inside Summa’s new addition to City Hospital on Sunday, just as current patients are being moved into the $220 million tower…
Summa Health has cut 300 positions and will eliminate or reduce some services because of a projected loss this year of more than $60 million.Some of the…
It’s been two months since Dr. Cliff Deveny returned to Akron from running Locus Health IT medical software company in Virginia. He was brought in as…
Dr. Cliff Deveny took over as interim CEO of Summa Health System in March. This week he started reorganizing. Among other moves, he eliminated the jobs…