Construction on the largest Downtown Cleveland residential development in 40 years is complete, Playhouse Square announced Thursday. Construction of the nearly 400-foot tall Lumen Tower began in 2018. Located at Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street, it includes a parking garage, outdoor terrace and more than 300 apartments, of which 86 are already leased, according to Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci.
Businesses in Downtown Cleveland opened today for the first time since last weekend’s protests over the killing of George Floyd. The city has imposed…
Morning Headlines: Coronavirus Recalls Study Abroad Students Back to US; Route 8 Construction BeginsHere are your morning headlines for Monday, March 2:Coronavirus recalls study abroad students back to US;Route 8 construction begins;Documentary on…
The Cleveland Public Library is celebrating its 150th birthday tomorrow with a daylong street fair. The event at the main branch in downtown Cleveland…
The BorderLight International Theatre and Fringe Festival opens this week and will bring more than 100 artists and 40 productions to downtown…
Cleveland City Council is considering legislation to reduce the hours when street performers can sing and play. Some downtown residents pushed for the…
Downtown Cleveland could be getting a high-end outlet mall. Negotiations are underway between a developer and local officials over city-owned property…
Part of the Republican National Convention security detail includes more than 30 police horses and their officers from around the state and from Texas.…
The new Hilton Cleveland Downtown is scheduled to open Wednesday. The 32-story, county-owned hotel is next to the convention center and was planned as an…
Downtown Cleveland is rebounding from the recession, but there is still much work to do according to a new study. The report by Cleveland State University…