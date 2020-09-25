-
The farmer's market takes place over the next two Saturdays at Lock 3
The Knight Foundation announced it has committed $8 million in investments, in the form of grants, to help revamp some of Akron’s public spaces.Half of…
Officials with the Downtown Akron Partnership are excited about a project that will add even more apartments to the city and preserve an historic…
The head of the Downtown Akron Partnership is excited about future possibilities for Akron’s tallest building. Reports indicate Columbus-based Huntington…
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan wants to flesh out a plan for a community development corporation, or CDC, for downtown.Horrigan wants to treat community…
After 22 years of New Year’s Eve celebrations, First Night Akron is ending. The Downtown Akron Partnership, which organizes the event, said declining…
Akron will be holding the last of three meetings tomorrow night on what it will take to rejuvenate downtown and how to further the effort. WKSU’s M.L.…
Consultants helping Akron figure out what to do with its downtown met with about a hundred people last night to consider how to make Main Street more…
A new shopping space in downtown Akron set to open next month is betting big on small businesses.How much space does a new business need? A few hundred…