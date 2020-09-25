-
An Akron business owner is optimistic about the potential impact of a new app being launched by the city to support local businesses. Called the…
Akron has reached a major milestone in its billion-dollar sewer overhaul. The city announced the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel is 100 percent…
For the first time in history, people across the country have been directed to stay home.Schools and daycares have closed. Bars and resturants are…
Officials with the Downtown Akron Partnership are excited about a project that will add even more apartments to the city and preserve an historic…
Finishing touches are being put on a new hotel in downtown Akron. It’s located in the historic United building and will welcome guests for the first time…
The 90-year-old Akron Civic Theatre is poised to undergo a major restoration and expansion project that is expected to take the venue into the next 90…
The city of Akron has had a goal to increase its population and now has a plan to make that happen. The five year plan focuses on equitable growth that…
Summit county leaders have revealed more details about plans for Smither’s, Akron’s long-time research firm, to move its world headquarters from West…
The city of Akron is at the midpoint of a major reconstruction project downtown. Bright orange barrels and rubber cones stretch for blocks on Main Street…
Nick Cave’s artwork has been on display for months at the Akron Art Museum, but over the weekend the artist’s wearable sculptures came to life. Performers…