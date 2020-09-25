-
The coronavirus is bringing time-tested techniques for controlling the spread of disease front and center.For decades health officials have been using…
Officials with the Summit County Public Health Department say – when it comes to protests – they’re concerned about it leading to community spread of…
Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the health department expects guidance this week from state officials on how and when they can…
Summit County is emphasizing a need for more tests and education to help protect its African American population from the coronavirus. African Americans make up 15 percent of the county’s residents but account for 32 percent of its COVID-19 cases. The county is using social media to send out tips on staying safe, said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda, but reaching specific populations is hard under the stay-at-home order.
Officials with Summit County Public Health say they’re crunching the data on the county’s 222 cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, 56 percent of the cases…
Ohio hospitals are still ramping up for a coming onslaught of COVID-19 cases as the governor and state health director continue the push to slow the…
The effects of the coronavirus are being felt everywhere from our region's parks to small businesses. This week we're answering listener questions on a…
Understanding the New Normal: Summit County Public Health Commissioner Answers Coronavirus QuestionsMany schools in Ohio from kindergarten to college have switched to online learning. Offices are shutting down and, where possible, companies are shifting…
Summit County has its first case of COVID-19. A woman in her 50s is currently hospitalized.Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said this is the…
Update: Information on the suspected role of fentanyl has been added to this story.There is increasing concern in Akron over a possible new twist in the…