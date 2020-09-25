-
The former VP is ahead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, but trails the president in Ohio by 2 points
With voting underway, a listener wonders what happens if one of the presidential candidates dies before the election or before the inauguration.
Gov. Mike DeWine says that President Trump's diagnosis and hospitalization should be a reminder that "no one is immune" from COVID-19.
President Trump has experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his COVID-19 diagnosis, his medical team said Sunday, but that he "has continued to improve."
Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday urged Ohioans to wear masks in the wake of news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump is 74, an age that makes him more vulnerable to the virus. The first lady, who's 50, also tested positive.
During the first presidential debate in Cleveland, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to go to voting locations and "watch very carefully." The...
President Trump attempted to walk back his comments about the Proud Boys, a right-wing group he declined to disavow in Tuesday night's presidential debate. Some GOP lawmakers urged him to clarify.
The two presidential candidates will face off for the first time in a debate moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.
Members of Ohio’s National Guard has been called in to help with the upcoming presidential debate in Cleveland next week.