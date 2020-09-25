-
With COVID-19 straining public health care, Stark County is taking a practical approach to help families vulnerable to infant mortality. The THRIVE…
-
Summit County has received a grant for a new domestic violence intervention program.The Achieving Change through Value-based Behavior, or A-C-T-V, program…
-
The Cleveland Police Department is taking new measures to standardize the department’s response to incidents domestic violence. The new initiative expands…
-
Ohio House and Senate Democrats are calling on legislative leaders to pass a package of bills they believe will reduce domestic violence and protect…
-
Here are the morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 7:Voter registration ends today for November election;GM talks take a turn;DeWine to announce plans to…
-
Former state legislator and Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Lance Mason pleaded guilty Tuesday to the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Aisha Fraser, last November. He faces life in prison without parole. Mason was to be tried on six felony counts, including aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, in the stabbing death of Fraser, a Shaker Heights teacher. He also faced three other charges, including grand theft and felonious assault of a peace officer. While fleeing, Mason rammed a Shaker Heights police cruiser and injured patrol officer Adam Flynt.
-
The murder of a Shaker Heights teacher, allegedly at the hands of her estranged spouse, has prompted an effort to overhaul the way Ohio deals with…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 31:Supply company sues Akron over rock salt;DeWine's order updates workplace domestic violence…
-
Some of the services local non-profits provide are in jeopardy if the partial government shutdown continues.CEO of the Summit and Medina County Battered…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 22:Report: Thousands of rape kits lack reinvestigation;Brown, Renacci spar again in 2nd Ohio U.S.…