Cuyahoga Falls is the first city in Ohio to offer DogSpot locations. DogSpot is a temperature controlled doghouse. The city will offer two of them…
Ohio State University’s Veterinary Medical Center opens a new cancer ward on Wednesday.
Stark County’s dog wardens are losing their jobs, but the chief warden thinks the change will bring progress to the community.The Sheriff’s department is…
Patricia Princehouse, director of the evolutionary biology program at Case Western Reserve University, wants to know how we got man’s best friend, dogs,…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 2:Akron Council eases off on jail time for barking dogs proposal;Myers Industries to stay in…
Akron City Council meets Monday to get more information about a proposal that would increase penalties for people whose dogs are cited for excessive…
The Stark County dog shelter has had enough space this year for all the animals in its care. That means, so far, no euthanizations related to space…
The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is still waiting for test results to determine what killed five dogs last month.Samples of the unknown respiratory…
The Cleveland Clinic’s South Pointe Hospital will end its involvement with a program that allowed some residents to practice surgery on live dogs.Earlier…
Two bills that would permit dogs on restaurant patios statewide are being introduced in the House and Senate. The measures are as much about business as…