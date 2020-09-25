-
Eddie Gancos, who adopted the moniker "Alomar" in 2012, will debut his solo album, “Soul Case,” through local label Small Mammal Records July 5. Gancos…
-
Akron is known nationwide for its vibrant do-it-yourself music scene. But artists are finding it’s getting harder to take their music beyond their own…
-
Adam Bonomo’s Alternative Attic is equal parts music video series and recurring live music event.“It started off just being me trying to just show music…
-
If you really want to experience Akron’s local music scene, you'll have to go to some unexpected places. For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Amanda Rabinowitz…
-
This week, WKSU is kicking off Shuffle – A weekly look at Northeast Ohio’s music scene -- from rock and rap to folk and classical. For the first…