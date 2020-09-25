-
In 2018, singer-songwriter Angie Haze led a performance with her theatrical ensemble, The Angie Haze Project, at the Akron Civic Theatre.
A long-time professor at the University of Akron is leading an effort to assess the campus for its diversity and inclusivity. English professor Sheldon…
It’s no secret that classical music has a diversity problem. Major symphony orchestras around the country are primarily white, as are their audiences. And…
The Cleveland Police Department is facing scrutiny from the city for coming up short-staffed in three specialty units. The city council’s safety committee held a special hearing Wednesday to address the concerns. The homicide unit hasn’t hit its desired count of 23 detectives, Chief Calvin Williams said, though four recent hires brought the total to 19. The domestic violence and sex crimes units are similarly understaffed, he said.
Leaders of Akron cultural organizations discussed how to engage diverse people during an On The Table discussion Thursday.It was one of about two dozen…
As the state considers changing the school takeover model for struggling districts, a group is calling on lawmakers to make sure students and school…
Having a diverse workforce is a priority for many companies, but researchers have found that just putting people with diverse backgrounds together doesn’t…