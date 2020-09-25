-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 15:Dover schools pulls ballot issues;Akron RTA rolls out mobile ticketing;Details on tonight's…
-
Morning Headlines: Heartbeat Bill Moves to OH Senate Floor, Planned Parenthood Blasts Federal RulingHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 13:Heartbeat bill moves to Ohio Senate floor;Planned Parenthood blasts federal ruling;Akron task…
-
More than 5,400 Ohioans have purchased cannabis since sales began at dispensaries in mid-January. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy says 5,465 patients have…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 10:Second victim dies following 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident;Chippewa Lake under algae bloom…
-
The board that oversees Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program is making some key decisions right now. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has received 370 applications…