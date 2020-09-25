Disability Rights Ohio

-
The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) will have to improve education outcomes for students with disabilities, under a settlement approved this week. The settlement calls for improvements over the next five years. The agreement also calls for the state to provide additional support for special education services. The plan will focus on student literacy, prepare disabled students for life after graduation, and provide training for educators.
-
The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) has five years to create and implement a plan providing more support and resources to students with disabilities. It's part of a tentative settlement in a class action lawsuit with advocates for children with disabilities.
-
A disability rights group has settled the class action lawsuit it filed against the state of Ohio four years ago over its claims that people are being…
-
A proposal geared towards streamlining services for people with disabilities is on its way to the Ohio House. The idea is to take several state agencies…
-
A disability rights group has filed suit in federal court against the state, claiming Ohio forces people with intellectual and developmental disabilities…