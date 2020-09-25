After previous plans to build a city dirt bike park stalled, Cleveland is trying again to offer motorcycle and ATV riders a venue to pop wheelies — off the street and out of traffic. Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration is searching for a consultant to help select a site, design team and operator for a future track. The city also is planning a series of street bike events at recreation centers this summer, followed by a festival at the Muni Lot in August.

