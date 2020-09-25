-
Diebold, now Diebold Nixdorf, has been a major name in Northeast Ohio business for a century and a half. But the company is reeling from recent financial…
-
Diebold/Nixdorf’s CEO resigned Wednesday. The moves comes as the company is expecting a loss of up to $140 million this year.In a prepared statement,…
-
A year ago, northeast Ohio’s Diebold took over Germany’s Wincor Nixdorf. It created the world’s second largest ATM/banking technologies maker. The new…
-
Flying in America changed after airline deregulation in 1978. It evolved toward dominance by big carriers along a path of consolidation and…
-
In 2014 United Airlines said it was shutting down its hub at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. This came after the U.S. Airways hub closing in Pittsburgh and…