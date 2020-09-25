-
The Development Finance Authority of Summit County will be able to inject more funding into public projects due to an upgrade in their investment bond…
-
The Akron Community Revitalization Fund is helping the Middlebury Commons project with construction of retail space with a $1.6 million loan.Chris…
-
A Summit County agency focused on financing economic development projects today unveiled its first strategic plan in six years.The Development Finance…
-
A local fund that aims to restore areas of economic distress in Akron is getting closer to its $4.5 million goal. The Akron Community Revitalization Loan…
-
Huntington Bank is the latest company to contribute to a $4.5 million loan fund for projects in distressed Akron neighborhoods.The bank has given a…