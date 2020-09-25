-
Hours before Tuesday evening's Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, candidate Julian Castro met with Edith Espinal, the Columbus woman who’s...
Like a lot of people, immigrants are targeted by scammers -- from phony IRS agents to bogus legal services. What often makes them more susceptible, and…
The Latino community gathered Monday in Cleveland to talk about fears facing the immigrant community.The Trump administration began arresting illegal…
Immigrants facing final deportation orders in Northeast Ohio were keeping wary watch this weekend. While ICE arrests in major cities never materialized,…
A Cleveland Church that declared itself a “sanctuary church” last December has announced it is housing a man facing deportation.The Rev. Kelly Burd of…
Just hours before President Trump’s State of the Union called for big cuts in legal immigration and continuing crackdowns on undocumented immigrants,…
The decades-long battle of a Youngstown businessman to remain in the U.S. is coming to a close, and leaves a trail of unanswered questions about his…
Youngstown businessman Amer Adi Othman lost his final bid to remain in the country yesterday (Thursday) when immigration officials turned down a special…
IImmigration officials have decided to deport a Youngstown businessman despite a request from the chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee that his…
About 100 people gathered in downtown Youngstown tonight to write two kinds of letters: letters to Amer Adi Othman to let him know he’s missed, and…