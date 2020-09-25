-
Veterans are teaming up with engineers, designers and programmers in Lakewood Monday for a make-a-thon to help make life easier for disabled…
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wants Congress to help veterans who might have been harmed by toxic emissions during deployment in Afghanistan and Iraq.The…
Correction: Veterans Memorial Park is in Macedonia, not Northfield as noted previously.Veterans Memorial Park in Macedonia added its newest monument over…
Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says the Trump administration cost the VA and veterans valuable time through the firing of former VA Secretary David Shulkin…
Some advocates for veterans in Ohio want to change the way the Department of Veterans Affairs handles cases where it accidentally overpaid benefits.James…
Ohio veterans as well as top VA officials met in Columbus today to talk about issues including suicide. For Ohio Public Radio, WOSU’s Esther Honig reports…
The November election is about 50 days away, with no major statewide candidates this year. That leaves room for both sides of a controversial drug price…
In July, a northeast Ohio man killed himself inside the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Warren, while he was there for an appointment. His wife says…
A doctor is breaking away from Ohio’s largest medical groups to support a proposed law that would force the state to buy drugs at a lower price.The U.S.…
The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center has teamed up with the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine to fight antibiotic resistant…