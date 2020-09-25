Department of Transportation

-
The government shutdown is in its 17th day, affecting about 800,000 federal employees who are working without pay or are furloughed. One of those…
-
The city of Youngstown wants to improve its Central Business District with a $10.8 million dollar federal grant.The Secretary of Transportation announced…
-
Spring has arrived, though it may not feel like it – and constructions crews are rolling out all around Ohio to begin nearly a thousand road improvement…
-
15-point-eight-billion-dollars: that’s what the Northeast Ohio Area-wide Coordinating Agency says is needed for the next twenty years of transportation…