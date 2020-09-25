Department of Labor

-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 13:Laid-off GM Lordstown workers get federal aid;Autlman Closes Psych Unit;Kent State enrollment…
-
Sen. Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation to address what he says is a growing problem for employers and for people getting treatment for…
-
Construction was among the industries that saw the most job growth in Ohio last year. That's according to state employment data published today by the U-S…
-
A group representing 650,000 union members in Ohio opposed the nomination of Cleveland-native Andrew Pudzer as President Trump’s secretary of labor.…
-
A five-year grant is helping a local manufacturing network create apprenticeship programs in Ohio and Pennsylvania.The $3 million grant from the…