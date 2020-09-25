-
The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) is trying out a new program that aims to help people who live in public housing overcome obstacles for…
-
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Cleveland Tuesday and toured a temporary housing center on the east…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 15th:Kasich is accepting applications for Justice O'Neill's seat;Livestock found frozen to death in…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 8th:In overnight raid, feds seize records related to city employee's engineering firm;Lawmakers…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 7th:University of Akron will hike and freeze tuition;Kent State journalism student dies;Feds…