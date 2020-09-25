-
The Departments of Agriculture in at least four states - Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee - say people have reported receiving unsolicited packs of...
Raw, unpasteurized goat milk can be bought in Ohio for use as pet food. But between the teat and the street, farmers have to do a lot of work to make the…
The new head of the Ohio Department of Agriculture is traveling around the state talking to farmers about their needs.Former lawmaker Dorothy Pelanda says…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 23:Hopkins airport gets approval to spend $3M;Akron school district faces $2M deficit;Akron residents…
A collection of farming and community groups, on the state and local level, gathered in Columbus to discuss how the agriculture industry can help in the…
The Ohio State Fair starts Wednesday and state officials say they are implementing additional testing to prevent ride malfunctions this year.The vendor…