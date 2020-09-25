-
A new Baldwin Wallace University/Great Lakes Poll reveals a partisan divide when it comes to how people are planning to vote.The poll surveyed likely…
Absentee ballot requests have been pouring in to boards of elections around Ohio, and are approaching all time records. And in most counties,...
When Democrats running for president debated Tuesday in suburban Columbus, the only one from Ohio was not on the stage.Congressman Tim Ryan’s latest…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 14:Companies to disclose vape ingredients;Democrats: Ohio is still a swing state;Akron rehab center to…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 18:Rep. Emilia Sykes poised to become Ohio House minority leader;Shutdown affects 7,000 Ohio…
The 116th Congress is beginning its first session today, and Democrats are now in control of the House of Representatives. Watch the first day of actions…
The Ohio Republicans swept the statewide office races in yesterday’s election — carried by a big victory from Mike DeWine who beat Democrat Rich Cordray…
One of the most vocal supporters of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation campaigned in Cincinnati last night.South Carolina Republica Sen. Lindsey…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 24:Joe Biden to campaign in Youngstown;Unemployement rates down in NE Ohio;Kent State President…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 18:Akron City Council votes to shut down tent city;15 Cleveland Police recruits fired for…