Joe Biden delivered the speech of his life Thursday night, seeking to show, perhaps for the first time since this campaign began, why he should be president.
Kamala Harris used her prime-time speech to introduce herself and excoriate President Trump. Former President Barack Obama launched a rare attack on his successor. And Democrats urged people to vote.
For the third day in a row, an Ohio politician took the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) was...
The third day of the Democratic National Convention for Ohio Democrats has been partially fueled by a tweet from President Trump calling for a boycott of…
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican, who has been asked to speak at the Democratic National Convention which begins virtually Monday night.
The Democratic National Convention gets underway today. However, the usual mix of in-person pomp and circumstance and politics is being replaced by a…
Supporters of Bernie Sanders have been blasting the role that the 715 superdelegates have played in this presidential campaign, since they aren’t pledged…