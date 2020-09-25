-
When you’re a down-ballot candidate — that is, someone not named Joe Biden or Donald Trump — you might spend the summer reintroducing yourself to members of the local Democratic or Republican clubs. This year, you’ll have to make sure you’re not on mute. Cleveland’s Ward 17 Democratic Club has been meeting on Zoom, broadcasting the video on Facebook to neighbors who otherwise would be meeting in person. Last month, the club laid out plans to get out the vote remotely.
-
With the May primary just days away, some Ohioans might be thinking about switching political parties to cast a ballot for a friend who is running for…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 29:Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is out;Judge gives one trial to man accused of killing nine people in…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 17:Ohio absentee ballot requests soar;Testa gives $15M gift to Akron Children's;WOW Air ends…
-
A two term Democratic state representative from Cleveland has suddenly resigned his seat. Rep. Martin Sweeney’s announcement that he quit the House as of…
-
The four major candidates in the Democratic primary for governor met for their first debate of the year last night at a high school in Toledo. It was the…